Man Claims He Stole Ambulance Because They Wouldn't Drive Him Home

A man in Tennessee was arrested Thursday (July 15) for allegedly stealing an ambulance from a Memphis hospital after he was caught on video bragging about the crime.

According to WREG, 23-year-old Desai Billingsley is facing a charge of theft of property greater than $250,000 for reportedly driving himself home from Regional One Hospital inside a stolen Memphis Fire Department ambulance. He is also facing a 2017 charge of violating the sex offender registry act.

On Wednesday (July 14), Memphis Police were investigating a report of a stolen ambulance when word of the video, which had been circulating on social media, got back to investigators. They received an anonymous tip who pointed police to the ambulance's location at Breedlove Street and St. Charles Avenue in North Memphis.

In a video posted to YouTube by user Rod Popi, Billingsley can be seen dressed in blue hospital scrubs, bragging about taking the ambulance, and carrying what appears to be items taken from inside. He claimed he had been shot and had taken the ambulance to drive himself home. Police confirmed that he was the victim of a shooting on July 11.

"Man, they didn't want to give me a ride home," he can be heard saying.

The video can be seen here. Warning: Video contains strong language and profanity.