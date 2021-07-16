Meet The Richest People In Kentucky

By Anna Gallegos

July 16, 2021

Money stack
Photo: Getty Images

Forbes Magazine recently released its annual list of billionaires and two Kentuckians made the cut for 2021.

The richest woman in the Bluegrass state is Tamara Hughes Gustavson. She's worth $7.2 billion. The 59-year-old is the heir to the company Public Storage, which was started by her father B. Wayne Hughes. She worked for Public Storage for 20 years and left in 2003 after becoming its vice president.

Gustavson currently lives at Spendthrift Farm in Louisville. Spendthrift is a race horse breeding farm that produced 2017 Preakness winner Cloud Computing.

She is the 496th richest person in the world.

The second richest person in Kentucky is her father B. Wayne Hughes. He's worth $4.2 billion. Hughes cofounded Public Storage in 1972 and started American Homes 4 Rent in 2011. The 87-year-old owns less than 1% of his self storage company after he gave away most of his shares to Gustavson and his son B. Wayne Hughes Jr.

He's also known for his philanthropy and race horses. He once gave $300 million to his alma mater the University of Southern California. He also owns Spendthrift Farms.

Hughes lives in Lexington and is the 925th richest person in the world.

See the full list of billionaires here.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Meet The Richest People In Kentucky

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.