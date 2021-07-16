Meet The Richest People In Kentucky

Forbes Magazine recently released its annual list of billionaires and two Kentuckians made the cut for 2021.

The richest woman in the Bluegrass state is Tamara Hughes Gustavson. She's worth $7.2 billion. The 59-year-old is the heir to the company Public Storage, which was started by her father B. Wayne Hughes. She worked for Public Storage for 20 years and left in 2003 after becoming its vice president.

Gustavson currently lives at Spendthrift Farm in Louisville. Spendthrift is a race horse breeding farm that produced 2017 Preakness winner Cloud Computing.

She is the 496th richest person in the world.

The second richest person in Kentucky is her father B. Wayne Hughes. He's worth $4.2 billion. Hughes cofounded Public Storage in 1972 and started American Homes 4 Rent in 2011. The 87-year-old owns less than 1% of his self storage company after he gave away most of his shares to Gustavson and his son B. Wayne Hughes Jr.

He's also known for his philanthropy and race horses. He once gave $300 million to his alma mater the University of Southern California. He also owns Spendthrift Farms.

Hughes lives in Lexington and is the 925th richest person in the world.

See the full list of billionaires here.