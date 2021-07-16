Nevada Woman Accused Of Breaking Into Dentist Office, Pulling 13 Teeth

A Reno, Nevada, woman is facing several criminal charges after pulling more than a dozen teeth out of an unsuspecting patient's mouth and stealing from her workplace.

Laurel Eich, 42, first landed on the radar of the Washoe County Sheriff's Office while deputies investigated a May 3 burglary at a dental office on Sun Valley Boulevard, KOLO reported.

The office was broken into after hours and more than $22,000 in cash and checks were stolen from a cash drawer.

Eich works at the dental office and was identified as a person of interest in the burglary.

During the investigation, Eich told deputies that she pulled 13 teeth out of a patient's mouth. She even used anesthetic despite not being a dentist or having a medical license.

The tooth extractions happened on a different day than the burglary, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Eich was arrested on Wednesday, July 13, and charged with performing a surgery without a license, burglary of a business, grand larceny, and violating probation or condition of a suspended sentence. She was also charged with a misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit burglary.