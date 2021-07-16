Oregon Man Who Was Lost In Woods Said He Ate Bugs, Drank Urine To Survive

Harry Burleigh had one goal in mind while he was fighting to survive in the woods: to see his wife and family again.

Now, the 69-year-old fisherman is breaking his silence about the turbulent experience he had back in May, where he was lost for 17 days in the Oregon wilderness. Burleigh told media at a press conference about the harrowing experience nearly two months after the ordeal.

The Roseburg, Oregon man said the incident started when he was out fishing in the Toketee area. Burleigh cut his trip short due to the wind but decided to explore a trail. By the time he realized he should head back, it got dark.

Not only did he not have cell phone service and no essential supplies, but no one knew where he was. That's when he realized he would be there overnight.