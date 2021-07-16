Western PA Native Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.'s First Action Figure Revealed
By Jason Hall
July 16, 2021
The first action figure of Western Pennsylvania native and All Elite Wrestling Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. has finally been revealed.
AEW kicked off its 'Unmatched Series 1' final product image reveal with the long-awaited model of the Punxsutawney native.
The 'Unmatched Series 1' is being sold online at RingsideCollectibles.com.
Baker, the first female competitor signed to AEW during the company's launch in 2019, has publicly campaigned for an action figure on her social media accounts throughout her tenure with the company.
The action figure reveal comes weeks ahead of the AEW Women's Champion's scheduled first appearance in her hometown since winning the title in May.
Kicking off today's @AEWbyJazwares #AEWUnmatched Series 1 final product image reveal... none other than the #AEW Women's World Champion @RealBrittBaker #Jazwares pic.twitter.com/Jx2KYH9lXs— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2021
Baker, billed from Pittsburgh, announced AEW will have two shows scheduled for Wednesday, August 11 and Friday, August 13 at Petersen Events Center last month.
The promotion will broadcast its flagship program, AEW Dynamite on August 11 and premiere its new program, AEW Rampage, both on TNT, at the venue.
"LFG PITTSBURGH! Aug 11 #AEWDynamite Aug 13 #AEWRampage premiere Tickets go on sale this FRI, June 25! #BRITTSBURGH," Baker announced Monday (June 21) morning via Twitter.
🚨LFG PITTSBURGH!🚨— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) June 21, 2021
Aug 11 #AEWDynamite
Aug 13 #AEWRampage premiere
🎫Tickets go on sale this FRI, June 25! #BRITTSBURGH pic.twitter.com/17t5CMj1s8
Baker recently returned to Western Pennsylvania during an appearance at Steel City Con later month.
The appearance came weeks after the real life dentist/professional wrestler defeated Hikaru Shida via submission to win the AEW Women's World Championship during the promotion's Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 30, her first championship in a major wrestling promotion.
After the match, Baker, an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, said she was proud to take on the role of the "face of Pittsburgh" amid a "brutal" year.
PITTSBURGH: See you this weekend at Steel City Con 😎#HereWeGo #Brittsburgh pic.twitter.com/U956qKmScs— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) June 9, 2021
"Somebody's gotta be the hero of Pittsburgh so I'm happy to do it," Baker said during a post-Double or Nothing media scrum. "We're repping the 4-1-2."
Earlier this year, Baker gained praise throughout the wrestling community for her groundbreaking 'Lights Out' hardcore match against Thunder Rosa, which was the first women's wrestling match to main event a televised AEW show since the company launched in 2019.
Baker was defeated by Rosa, but was trending on social media throughout the night after fans and wrestlers alike praised her performance, which included having her head busted open and taking rough bumps throughout the match, which included, in some instances, landing on thumb tacks.
The bad news is... you forgot to kill me. Face of the women’s division. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/5EYffwo4Iw— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) March 18, 2021
Baker, who graduated from the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine in 2014, has stayed true to her Western Pennsylvania roots throughout her professional wrestling career.
During AEW's first live show in Pittsburgh, billed as "Brittsburgh," Baker was accompanied to the ring by Steelers mascot Steely McBeam and led the crowd at Petersen Events Center in waving Terrible Towels during her entrance.
#herewego @steelers pic.twitter.com/uReNgHMUBE— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) January 10, 2021
#HereWeGo!!! @steelers pic.twitter.com/1CP7aX40GG— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) September 14, 2020
Baker also appeared in the Pittsburgh episode of the late Anthony Bourdain's 'Parts Unknown' alongside her boyfriend, Adam Cole, who wrestles for WWE's NXT brand.
A cool clip from @Bourdain’s #PartsUnknown. #DrBaker #Brittsburgh pic.twitter.com/3Qffs5NYiT— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) February 26, 2018