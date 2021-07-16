Western PA Native Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.'s First Action Figure Revealed

The first action figure of Western Pennsylvania native and All Elite Wrestling Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. has finally been revealed.

AEW kicked off its 'Unmatched Series 1' final product image reveal with the long-awaited model of the Punxsutawney native.

The 'Unmatched Series 1' is being sold online at RingsideCollectibles.com.

Baker, the first female competitor signed to AEW during the company's launch in 2019, has publicly campaigned for an action figure on her social media accounts throughout her tenure with the company.

The action figure reveal comes weeks ahead of the AEW Women's Champion's scheduled first appearance in her hometown since winning the title in May.