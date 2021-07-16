Pop Smoke's New Album F/T Kanye West, Dua Lipa, Kid Cudi & More: Listen
By Lauren Crawford
July 16, 2021
Pop Smoke’s second posthumous album Faith has arrived.
The 20-track LP dropped on Friday (July 16) — four days before what would have been the late rapper's 22nd birthday— with features from Kanye West, Pusha T, Future, Kid Cudi, Pharrell, 21 Savage, Chris Brown, Rick Ross, Kodak Black, 42 Dugg, Swae Lee, and more.
The album also includes Pop's latest single "Demeanor" featuring British pop star Dua Lipa.
"You can't say pop without smoke, so fill up your lungs / But diamonds will make you choke / You like the way I move / My demeanor is meaner than yours, so clap for the encore," Dua sings on the track.
The British singer teased the song last week on Instagram, sharing an old video of Pop dancing to her 2018 collaboration with Calvin Harris, "One Kiss."
Faith follows Pop's posthumously released debut studio album, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, which was released in July 2020. In addition to the LP's commercial success — the album debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 and all 19 tracks charted on the Billboard Hot 100 —the 50 Cent executive-produced project was praised by critics as one of the best albums of 2020.
Pop was killed in February 2020 during a home invasion in Los Angeles. He was just 20-years-old.