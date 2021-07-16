Pop Smoke’s second posthumous album Faith has arrived.

The 20-track LP dropped on Friday (July 16) — four days before what would have been the late rapper's 22nd birthday— with features from Kanye West, Pusha T, Future, Kid Cudi, Pharrell, 21 Savage, Chris Brown, Rick Ross, Kodak Black, 42 Dugg, Swae Lee, and more.

The album also includes Pop's latest single "Demeanor" featuring British pop star Dua Lipa.

"You can't say pop without smoke, so fill up your lungs / But diamonds will make you choke / You like the way I move / My demeanor is meaner than yours, so clap for the encore," Dua sings on the track.

The British singer teased the song last week on Instagram, sharing an old video of Pop dancing to her 2018 collaboration with Calvin Harris, "One Kiss."