Saints Star Suspended After Testing Positive For 'Banned Substance'

July 16, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A star player for the New Orleans Saints will miss part of the 2021 season after testing positive for a "banned substance."

David Onyemata, a 28-year-old defensive tackle for the team, took to his Instagram story Friday (July 16) to inform fans of the temporary suspension, Fox 8 reports.

"I was informed by the NFLPA yesterday that I have tested positive for a banned substance resulting in a suspension for part of the 2021 NFL season. While I was certainly surprised and disappointed with this news, I am responsible for what I put in my body."

Despite the test results, Onyemata said he has "never knowingly" taken anything could result in a positive test. As such, he's having the supplements he had been taking at the time tested to see if they could be the cause.

"Regardless, I am committed to being more aware of any medication and dietary supplements that may contain substances banned by the NFL," he said.

As of Friday, it is unclear how long Onyemata will be suspended, but he will miss the team's season opener against the Green Bay Packers on September 12.

According to CBS Sports, this is not the first suspension Onyemata has received for a banned substance. In 2019, he was given a one-game suspension for violating the substance abuse policy regarding marijuana.

