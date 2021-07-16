Star-Studded Lineup Announced For 'CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride'

Charley Pride left his mark on the music industry, and next month, country megastars are coming together to pay tribute to him.

CMT announced its upcoming special “CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride,” celebrating his life.

Pride died in December at age 86:

"Charley Pride, whose rich baritone voice and impeccable song-sense altered American culture, died Saturday, December 12, 2020, in Dallas, Texas of complications from Covid-19 at age 86," the legend’s publicist confirmed in a statement at the time.

Country artists were quick to honor Pride, and the tributes will continue with the CMT special next month.

The 90-minute special will feature Pride’s family members and some of the biggest names in the industry, CMT announced. The list includes:

“I am delighted to have so many giants in the business celebrate the legacy of Pride,” Pride’s wife, Rozene Pride, said in a statement to CMT. “He would have been so happy to see the artists give so generously of their time and talent honoring him. This truly is a testament to the impact that he had on the country music community for so many years.”

“CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride” is slated to premiere on Wednesday, August 25, at 9 p.m.