VIDEO: Michigan Dog Starts House Fire Trying To Get Food From Counter

A Michigan dog is responsible for starting a fire at his Lake Orion home and it was all caught on tape.

According to FOX 2, Richard Veyna, the dog's owner, had left to drop his kids off at school. While Veyna was out, Finn, a golden retriever, tried to get food that was sitting on top of the counter; instead, he accidentally turned on a gas burner.

A small fire broke out on the counter and the home began filling with smoke.

Luckily, the family had a security system that alerted the ADT monitoring center about the house fire, and both 911 and Veyna were contacted about the incident.

When firefighters arrived, they were able to rescue all the pets inside the home and put the fire out.

The ADT dispatcher who was in charge of the home's fire alert got to meet with the family and their pets, FOX 2 reported.

ADT is also making a $5,000 contribution to the Lake Orion Fire Department and will provide pet alert window stickers. The pet alert window stickers warn bystanders or rescuers that there are pets inside the home in case of an emergency.

The fire was contained, but the family will have to reside elsewhere for four months due to smoke damage.