Wisconsin On List Of States With The Best Public Schools Since The Pandemic

The pandemic altered the way schools functioned over the past year. With classes going fully remote and students having to learn through a computer screen, education was affected in multiple ways.

According to a new study by HireAHelper, the top states for public schools changed over the course of the pandemic school year. Before the pandemic, school districts across the U.S. struggled to keep up core curriculum scores.

Here is what the report had to say about education before March of 2020:

"Even before the pandemic struck, national trends indicated that students' math and reading proficiencies were at concerning levels. Data from the National Assessment of Education Progress (NEAP) show that math proficiencies leveled off for eighth-graders at around 33% and increased slightly to 41% among fourth-graders in 2019. Reading proficiency peaked in 2017 but declined in the next round of testing. In 2019, both grade levels were at or below 35% proficiency."

The report also notes that state-level statistics prove that some states beat the national trends and kept their testing scores high. So, HireAHelper reviewed data to determine the states with the best public schools since the pandemic. Researchers evaluated statistics from the U.S. Department of Education and the Census Bureau to score each state based on five factors:

NAEP reading scores

NAEP math scores

Total state spending per student

Pupil-teacher ratio

Graduation rate

So, where did Wisconsin land on the list?

Wisconsin ranked at No. 7 out of all 50 U.S. States.

According to the report, here are the top 10 states with the best public schools since the pandemic:

New Jersey Massachusetts Connecticut New Hampshire Wyoming Vermont Wisconsin North Dakota Nebraska Pennsylvania

To view the complete list, click here.