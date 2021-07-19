Gwen Stefani Says It's 'Gwen Shelton Now' After Blake Uses Her Maiden Name

By Hayden Brooks

July 19, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Gwen Stefani is loving married life

On Thursday (July 15), the No Doubt frontman, 51, and country hitmaker, 45, surprised fans at Shelton’s Ole Red restaurant with an impromptu acoustic set. After Shelton introduced her, the singer shot back with a joke. "I thought it was Gwen Shelton now," she said after he introduced her as Gwen Stefani. Their set at the Tishomingo, Oklahoma venue saw the two perform duets, "Happy Anywhere" and "Nobody But You."

The intimate set arrived two weeks after the couple tied the knot at the top of the month. The nuptials, which were officiated by their Voice castmate Carson Daly, saw an intimate group of 40 close friends and family gather, including Stefani's sons with ex Gavin Rossdale: Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7. When it came to the music, attendees danced to a playlist by DJ Lucy Wrubel, which featured hits by friends like Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson and Maroon 5.

"It was everything they wanted: family, friends, dancing, the beauty and familiarity of the Oklahoma surroundings and lots of love and laughter," a music industry source recently explained to PEOPLE. "It couldn't have been better."

Are the two heading out on a honeymoon? Word has it the power couple is holding off as they have work commitments for the rest of the summer. 

Gwen Stefani

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Gwen Stefani Says It's 'Gwen Shelton Now' After Blake Uses Her Maiden Name

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.