Gwen Stefani Says It's 'Gwen Shelton Now' After Blake Uses Her Maiden Name

Gwen Stefani is loving married life.

On Thursday (July 15), the No Doubt frontman, 51, and country hitmaker, 45, surprised fans at Shelton’s Ole Red restaurant with an impromptu acoustic set. After Shelton introduced her, the singer shot back with a joke. "I thought it was Gwen Shelton now," she said after he introduced her as Gwen Stefani. Their set at the Tishomingo, Oklahoma venue saw the two perform duets, "Happy Anywhere" and "Nobody But You."

The intimate set arrived two weeks after the couple tied the knot at the top of the month. The nuptials, which were officiated by their Voice castmate Carson Daly, saw an intimate group of 40 close friends and family gather, including Stefani's sons with ex Gavin Rossdale: Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7. When it came to the music, attendees danced to a playlist by DJ Lucy Wrubel, which featured hits by friends like Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson and Maroon 5.

"It was everything they wanted: family, friends, dancing, the beauty and familiarity of the Oklahoma surroundings and lots of love and laughter," a music industry source recently explained to PEOPLE. "It couldn't have been better."

Are the two heading out on a honeymoon? Word has it the power couple is holding off as they have work commitments for the rest of the summer.