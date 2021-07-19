Highest-Rated 'Cheap Eats' Restaurants in Grand Rapids

Finding a restaurant to eat at is hard when you're looking for quality food and trying to keep from breaking the bank.

To help broaden your food choices and keep your spending to a minimum, Stacker released a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Grand Rapids that are listed as "cheap eats" on Tripadvisor.

Here is what the report said about the restaurants on the list:

"Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness."

According to the report, here are 20 of the best restaurants labeled as "cheap eats" in Grand Rapids.

20. Wing Doozy

Rating: 4.5/5

Category: American

19. Frosty Boy Grand Rapids

Rating: 5.0/5

Category: American, Fast-food

18. Grand Coney

Rating: 4.0/5

Category: Greek, American

17. Cousins Tasty Chicken

Rating: 4.5/5

Category: Chicken Wings

16. Pieology Pizzeria

Rating: 4.5/5

Category: Pizza

15. Noodles & Company

Rating: 4.0/5

Category: Asian, Japanese

14. Elk Brewing

Rating: 4.0/5

Category: Pub, Bar

13. Maggie's Kitchen

Rating: 4.5/5

Category: Mexican, Latin

12. Bosna Express

Rating: 4.5/5

Category: International

11. La Huasteca

Rating: 4.5/5

Category: Mexican, Latin

10. El Granjero Mexican Grill

Rating: 4.5/5

Category: Mexican, Latin

9. Tacos El Cunado

Rating: 4.5/5

Category: Mexican, Southwestern

8. Sushi Yama

Rating: 4.5/5

Category: Japanese, Sushi

7. Thai Express

Rating: 4.5/5

Category: Asian, Thai

6. Blue Dog Tavern

Rating: 4.5/5

Category: American, Bar

5. Choo Choo Grill

Rating: 4.5/5

Category: American, Diner

4. Real Food Cafe

Rating: 4.5/5

Category: American, Cafe

3. The Red Geranium Cafe

Rating: 4.5/5

Category: American, Cafe

2. Uncle Cheetah's Soup Shop

Rating: 4.5/5

Category: American, Soups

1. Real Food Cafe Eastern Ave