Highest-Rated 'Cheap Eats' Restaurants in Grand Rapids
By Hannah DeRuyter
July 19, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
Finding a restaurant to eat at is hard when you're looking for quality food and trying to keep from breaking the bank.
To help broaden your food choices and keep your spending to a minimum, Stacker released a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Grand Rapids that are listed as "cheap eats" on Tripadvisor.
Here is what the report said about the restaurants on the list:
"Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness."
According to the report, here are 20 of the best restaurants labeled as "cheap eats" in Grand Rapids.
20. Wing Doozy
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: American
- Rating: 5.0/5
- Category: American, Fast-food
18. Grand Coney
- Rating: 4.0/5
- Category: Greek, American
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: Chicken Wings
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: Pizza
- Rating: 4.0/5
- Category: Asian, Japanese
14. Elk Brewing
- Rating: 4.0/5
- Category: Pub, Bar
13. Maggie's Kitchen
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: Mexican, Latin
12. Bosna Express
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: International
11. La Huasteca
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: Mexican, Latin
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: Mexican, Latin
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: Mexican, Southwestern
8. Sushi Yama
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: Japanese, Sushi
7. Thai Express
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: Asian, Thai
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: American, Bar
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: American, Diner
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: American, Cafe
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: American, Cafe
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: American, Soups
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: American, Diner