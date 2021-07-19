Kanye West Is Dropping A New Album This Week — Everything You Need To Know

New Ye is coming!

According to multiple music insiders, Kanye West is dropping a new album— possibly his long-delayed Donda LP — this week. While Mr. West has been known to scrap a project even days before its release, Ye apparently premiered some of his new music at a private listening party in Las Vegas on Sunday (July 18).

In clips from the event, which surfaced on social media, Kanye is shown wearing a full face mask that only showed his eyes as he stands over DJ equipment on stage and a small crowd of fans looks on.

While it's not yet known how many songs Ye previewed during the party, two songs from the event surfaced online. The first being a track seemingly about Ye's family as he's heard rapping, “daughter just turned one, and she still depending on her mom, big brother in the streets, he went and bought him a gun.”

The second track appears to feature Baby Keem and includes a Ye shriek.

While additional tracks played at the listening party have yet to surface online, according to attendees shared the album will also feature Lil Baby, Griselda, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, and Post Malone.