Kanye West Is Dropping A New Album This Week — Everything You Need To Know
By Lauren Crawford
July 19, 2021
New Ye is coming!
According to multiple music insiders, Kanye West is dropping a new album— possibly his long-delayed Donda LP — this week. While Mr. West has been known to scrap a project even days before its release, Ye apparently premiered some of his new music at a private listening party in Las Vegas on Sunday (July 18).
In clips from the event, which surfaced on social media, Kanye is shown wearing a full face mask that only showed his eyes as he stands over DJ equipment on stage and a small crowd of fans looks on.
While it's not yet known how many songs Ye previewed during the party, two songs from the event surfaced online. The first being a track seemingly about Ye's family as he's heard rapping, “daughter just turned one, and she still depending on her mom, big brother in the streets, he went and bought him a gun.”
The second track appears to feature Baby Keem and includes a Ye shriek.
While additional tracks played at the listening party have yet to surface online, according to attendees shared the album will also feature Lil Baby, Griselda, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, and Post Malone.
The songs are speculated to be a part of Ye's upcoming album, which is rumored to be titled Donda — the name of Ye's late mother and one of his several unreleased projects. Over the weekend, a list of song titles written on a whiteboard in the studio Kanye was said to be recording at also began to circulate online with many claiming the songs are the LP's tracklist.
Ahead of Ye's Sunday listening party, social media star Justin LABoy shared a photo of him with Ye and Kevin Durant as the three listened to Kanye's new album.
"Kanye played his new album for me & @KDTrey5 last night in Vegas," he wrote. "Man listen! The production is light years ahead of it’s time, and the bars sound like he’s broke & hungry trying to get signed again. Any artist who plan on dropping soon should just push it back Face with look of triumph #Respectfully."
Justin added, "ALBUM OF THE YEAR. DONT @ ME."
Rumors about Ye's possible Donda album come weeks after Kanye's manager, Abou "Bu" Thiam, confirmed that a new Ye album was on the way.
Following the drop of the first piece from Ye's Yeezy Gap collection in June, Bu commented on Gap's Instagram post of the Yeezy Gap Round Jacket: “WestDayEver. Album OTW!”