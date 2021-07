Kanye West To Host Listening Event For New Album 'Donda' In Atlanta

Kanye West is releasing his latest album soon, and fans in Atlanta can mark the occasion with a listening party this week.

West reportedly held a private listening party for his new Donda LP in Las Vegas on Sunday (July 18).

On Monday afternoon (July 19), Live Nation announced that another party, dubbed, “Kanye West Presents A Donda Listening Event,” is happening at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The upcoming event is slated for Thursday (July 22) at 8 p.m.

Tickets are on sale starting Monday, according to the announcement, shared on Twitter:

JUST ANNOUNCED: @kanyewest Presents: A Donda Listening Event at @MBStadium in Atlanta, GA this Thursday, July 22 at 8pm. Buy tickets beginning today at 2pm PT/ 5pm ET at https://bit.ly/2Uvoc3s