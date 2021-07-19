Lil Nas X Teases New Single, Pokes Fun At 'Satan Shoes' Controversy

By Sarah Tate

July 19, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Lil Nas X teased his newest single on Monday (July 19), and the announcement is exactly what you'd expect.

His newest track, "Industry Baby," is produced by Kanye West and Take A Day Trip and features Jack Harlow. The single drops Friday (July 23), but is available for pre-save now.

In the teaser, Lil Nas X pokes fun at the controversy surrounding the release of his "Satan Shoes," a set of customized Nike shoes that led to a lawsuit for trademark infringement, per Today. The video showcases Lil Nas X's trial

Check out the "Satan Shoes" trial for Lil Nas X below.

The video opens in a courtroom as a judge video chats with a woman during the middle of the trial. Reminiscent of the "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" video, most of the players are portrayed by Lil Nas X himself, including his incompetent lawyer who can't remember his name, the prosector interrogating him, and even a juror who says he should go to jail.

The trial ends with Lil Nas X getting sentenced to "five years in Montero State Prison," but not for reasons you would expect.

"Industry Baby" is set to release on Friday, but you can learn more about the #movement at freelilnasx.com.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Lil Nas X Teases New Single, Pokes Fun At 'Satan Shoes' Controversy

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.