Lil Nas X Teases New Single, Pokes Fun At 'Satan Shoes' Controversy

Lil Nas X teased his newest single on Monday (July 19), and the announcement is exactly what you'd expect.

His newest track, "Industry Baby," is produced by Kanye West and Take A Day Trip and features Jack Harlow. The single drops Friday (July 23), but is available for pre-save now.

In the teaser, Lil Nas X pokes fun at the controversy surrounding the release of his "Satan Shoes," a set of customized Nike shoes that led to a lawsuit for trademark infringement, per Today. The video showcases Lil Nas X's trial

Check out the "Satan Shoes" trial for Lil Nas X below.