Mark Hoppus Reveals If Chemotherapy Is Working

Last week, Mark Hoppus told fans he was taking "a test that may very well determine if I live or die," and on Monday (July 19), he gave a very positive update on his cancer battle.

“Scans indicate that the chemo is working! I still have months of treatment ahead, but it’s the best possible news," the blink-182 bandleader wrote on Twitter. "I’m so grateful and confused and also sick from last week’s chemo. But the poison the doctors pump into me and the kind thoughts and wishes of people around me are destroying this cancer.”

Before enduring the CT scan, Mark opened up to fans about the type of cancer he has, revealing that he actually has the same form his mom had —and beat.

“Oddly enough, I have the exact same form of cancer that she had, and she beat it so I’ve been able to talk with her and bond with her quite a bit," he said during a livestream Q&A, before announcing the specific type.

“My classification is Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Stage IV-A, which means as I understand it, it’s entered four parts of my body,” he explained. “I don’t know how exactly they determine the four part of it, but it’s entered enough parts of my body that I’m stage IV, which I think is the highest that it goes. So, I’m Stage IV-A.”

See Mark's good news below.