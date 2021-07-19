New York Man Wins $4 Million From Michigan Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket

A New York man is the lucky winner of $4 million after playing a Michigan Lottery game.

The winner purchased a $30 Worth Millions instant game ticket near Dearborn. The winning prizes for the instant game range between $30 and $4 million, WJRT reported.

"I saw there were two top prizes remaining on the Worth Millions game, so I thought I had good odds," said the 26-year-old player. "I gave the ticket to my friend to check when he went to the store. When I got a call from him telling me I won $4 million; I freaked out. I had to pinch myself because I couldn't believe it was real."

Instead of annuity payments, he decided to collect his money in a one-time lump-sum payment of $2.5 million.

"It feels surreal to win. It hasn't sunk in it yet, but it is truly unbelievable," noted the lucky player.

If interested in participating in other Michigan Lotteries, the next Michigan Powerball drawing is estimated to be worth $1.61 million. The numbers will be pulled on Wednesday, July 21, at 7:59 p.m.

The Mega Millions drawing is also this week. It has an estimated jackpot of $128 million and will be held Tuesday, July 20, at 8 p.m.

For more information on the Michigan Lottery, you can check out the official Michigan Lottery website. You will also find instant tickets on the website, featured raffles, and plenty of other online lottery games.