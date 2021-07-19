Pat McAfee Reveals What Surprised Him The Most About John Cena's Return

The lifelong wrestling fan said he's purposely kept out of production meetings prior to calling events as it helps him display a more genuine excitement during live broadcasts, as shown through his call of Cena's return.

"I rarely know what potentially is gonna happen in the grand scheme, like I know next to nothing going in there and that's by design, by the way. I don't think I'm good enough to know what's going to happen and also have a genuine reaction, cause I think that's a tough balance," McAfee said.

McAfee added that veteran play-by-play man Michael Cole and WWE executive Paul 'Triple H' Levesque both expect him to provide a fan's perspective to the broadcast and keep him "out of the loop for almost everything."

The former punter said he was aware of reports that Cena -- among several other big name superstars -- was expected to return, but hearing the F9 star's theme song was the first indication that he knew it was happening.

McAfee also acknowledged his on-air reference of Cena's "you can't see me" line both after Sunday's live broadcast and during his radio show Monday, excitedly and confusingly shouting, "where" after Cole screamed "Cena's here" as the wrestler clearly stood front and center of the live shot.