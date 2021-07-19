Phoenix Suns Hosting 'Road Game Rally' For Game 6

The Phoenix Suns is hosting a road game watch party for Game 6 on Tuesday.

The NBA Finals head back to Milwaukee, but fans will be able to cheer on the Suns at the newly renamed Footprint Center starting at 6 p.m.

There will also be halftime performances by local artists MC Magic and Jay Roxxx ahead of their 2021 Lost in Love Tour.

General admission tickets are $10 while children under 2 years old get in for free. Paid parking will also be available the Footprint Center Garage. Tickets can be purchased at the Suns website.

Game 6 is crucial for the Suns to keeping their NBA Finals run alive. Phoenix dropped its third loss against the Bucks on Saturday, which means they are now on the brink of elimination. The Suns haven't lost three games in a row since January 22 to 27.

The Bucks now lead the series 3-2, which is the first time the Suns have ever trailed during this postseason.

Two time NBA champion and current analyst Isiah Thomas expects the Suns to force a Game 7.

"I think Phoenix comes out and I expect them to win a game out on the road," he said on NBATV after Saturday's loss. "I know Milwaukee is a very difficult place to win and play in, but I just think both of these teams, again, I think they're good enough to win one game of each other's floor and I think Phoenix is good enough to go to Milwaukee and win a basketball game."