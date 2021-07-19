See The Cute Birthday Message Nick Jonas Wrote To Priyanka Chopra

By Kelly Fisher

July 19, 2021

"Les Plus Belles Annees D'Une Vie" Red Carpet - The 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival
Photo: Getty Images

Fans are gushing over the sweet birthday message Nick Jonas posted for Priyanka Chopra.

The pop artist — and one-third of the Jonas Brothers — wished his wife a happy birthday on Sunday (July 18), and included an adorable throwback picture of her as a child.

On Instagram, Jonas wrote:

“Happy birthday my love. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Today and every day. I love you. ❤️”

Earlier this year, Jonas also released a new song called “This Is Heaven,” dedicated to Chopra.

"I think that it's just that magical connection you've got with somebody when it's right,” Jonas previously said about Chopra. “And it's been a while, you know, first couple years of a marriage, but I'm very blessed."

Fans spotted the couple in Cleveland last month, where Jonas was filming the TV version of Jersey Boys, playing Frankie Valli.

Jonas and his brothers/bandmates also made a fan’s day while visiting The Land. They captured a video of the moment they called out to a woman walking her dog to compliment her Jonas Brother t-shirt.

The Jonas Brothers — Nick, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas — are set to hit the road on their “Remember This” tour, kicking off next month.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About See The Cute Birthday Message Nick Jonas Wrote To Priyanka Chopra

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.