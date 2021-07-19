See The Cute Birthday Message Nick Jonas Wrote To Priyanka Chopra

Fans are gushing over the sweet birthday message Nick Jonas posted for Priyanka Chopra.

The pop artist — and one-third of the Jonas Brothers — wished his wife a happy birthday on Sunday (July 18), and included an adorable throwback picture of her as a child.

On Instagram, Jonas wrote:

“Happy birthday my love. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Today and every day. I love you. ❤️”

Earlier this year, Jonas also released a new song called “This Is Heaven,” dedicated to Chopra.

"I think that it's just that magical connection you've got with somebody when it's right,” Jonas previously said about Chopra. “And it's been a while, you know, first couple years of a marriage, but I'm very blessed."