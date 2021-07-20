5 Of The Most Common Sharks You'll See On The Texas Coast
By Anna Gallegos
July 20, 2021
Sharks aren't animals that are usually associated with Texas, but there's nearly 40 species of the fish swimming in the Gulf of Mexico.
These guys hang out in the deeper Gulf waters so swimmers in South Padre Island or Port Aransas don't have to worry about a potential JAWS situation.
If you do spot a shark in Texas waters, it'll most likely be one of these five common species that call the state home.
Atlanta Sharpnose Shark
These little guys are the most commonly caught shark in the Gulf. They get their name from their long snouts. At their largest, these sharks are around 32 inches long. Adults will have white spots on their sides while young sharpnose sharks will have black marks on their back and tail fins.
Blacktip shark
These sharks get their name from the black tips on their fins. This species is known for leaping and spinning out of the water while feeding on schools of fish, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association. Full grown blacktip sharks can be 6.5 feet in length.
Bonnethead Shark
These are the smallest member of the hammerhead family, and full-grown bonnet head sharks are about 4 feet in length.
Bull Shark
These are considered the most dangerous shark to humans because of their aggressive nature and ability to swim up rivers. Luckily, shark attacks are rare. Full grown bull sharks can get between 7 and 11 feet in length and weight between 200 and 500 pounds, according to the National Wildlife Federation.
Spinner Shark
Spinner sharks are fast swimmers and get their name from the spinning motion it makes while pursuing prey. They look similar to blacktip sharks, but spinner sharks have a black tip on their anal fin while blacktip sharks do not.