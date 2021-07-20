5 Of The Most Common Sharks You'll See On The Texas Coast

Sharks aren't animals that are usually associated with Texas, but there's nearly 40 species of the fish swimming in the Gulf of Mexico.

These guys hang out in the deeper Gulf waters so swimmers in South Padre Island or Port Aransas don't have to worry about a potential JAWS situation.

If you do spot a shark in Texas waters, it'll most likely be one of these five common species that call the state home.

Atlanta Sharpnose Shark