Alicia Silverstone Reenacts Classic 'Clueless' Scene With Son Bear

Alicia Silverstone has graced us with another reenactment of an iconic scene from the '90s classic hit Clueless, just in time for the film's 26th anniversary.

Cher Horowitz herself, with the help of her 10-year-old son Bear Blu, celebrated the milestone by recreating a scene between the teen and her father, who questions her choice of dress before a date, per US Magazine. Silverstone posted the cute mother-son video on TikTok. She, of course, portrays Cher, while Bear plays her lawyer father Mel.

"What's up daddy?" she captioned the video, adding, "Today marks 26 years since #Clueless premiered!"

Check out the duo's reenactment below.