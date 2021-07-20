Alicia Silverstone Reenacts Classic 'Clueless' Scene With Son Bear

By Sarah Tate

July 20, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Alicia Silverstone has graced us with another reenactment of an iconic scene from the '90s classic hit Clueless, just in time for the film's 26th anniversary.

Cher Horowitz herself, with the help of her 10-year-old son Bear Blu, celebrated the milestone by recreating a scene between the teen and her father, who questions her choice of dress before a date, per US Magazine. Silverstone posted the cute mother-son video on TikTok. She, of course, portrays Cher, while Bear plays her lawyer father Mel.

"What's up daddy?" she captioned the video, adding, "Today marks 26 years since #Clueless premiered!"

Check out the duo's reenactment below.

@aliciasilverstone

What’s up daddy?! 😂 Today marks 26 years since #Clueless premiered!

♬ original sound - Alicia Silverstone

This isn't the first time Silverstone has recreated a scene from her signature role. She joined TikTok last month in the most iconic way, bringing back the scene with arguably Cher's most famous line: "As if!" The Baby-Sitters Club actress even dressed the part, donning a yellow plaid jacket to complete the look. Bear also made an appearance in the video, but it wasn't until her most recent one that he was able to show off his acting skills.

Silverstone has also used her account to reveal that everyone has been saying her name wrong for years.

@aliciasilverstone

#stitch with @kesha & @mahoganylox: Just an FYI... it’s Ali-SEE-yuh 😉😘

♬ original sound - Alicia Silverstone

Check out more of her videos on TikTok here.

