Britney Spears Sparks Engagement Rumors Amid Conservatorship Battle

Are wedding bells in the future for Britney Spears?

A new photo of 39-year-old Spears is sparking speculation that she and boyfriend, 27-year-old Sam Asghari, could soon be walking down the aisle.

The pop icon was spotted getting coffee at a drive-thru Starbucks in Los Angeles on Sunday, but it was her jewelry that was garnering the most attention. According to the Daily Mail, she was wearing what appeared to be a diamond ring on her left hand ring finger. The sighting instantly sparked rumors that the two are engaged. Check out the photos here.

The engagement rumors come on the heels of the "Toxic" singer's powerful testimony against her conservatorship, in which she claimed, among other details, that she was unable to marry the fitness trainer, with whom she has been romantically linked since 2016.