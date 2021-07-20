Britney Spears Sparks Engagement Rumors Amid Conservatorship Battle
By Sarah Tate
July 20, 2021
Are wedding bells in the future for Britney Spears?
A new photo of 39-year-old Spears is sparking speculation that she and boyfriend, 27-year-old Sam Asghari, could soon be walking down the aisle.
The pop icon was spotted getting coffee at a drive-thru Starbucks in Los Angeles on Sunday, but it was her jewelry that was garnering the most attention. According to the Daily Mail, she was wearing what appeared to be a diamond ring on her left hand ring finger. The sighting instantly sparked rumors that the two are engaged. Check out the photos here.
The engagement rumors come on the heels of the "Toxic" singer's powerful testimony against her conservatorship, in which she claimed, among other details, that she was unable to marry the fitness trainer, with whom she has been romantically linked since 2016.
During her speech, she also claimed the conservatorship prevented her from having another baby and forced her to use birth control implants. Spears shares two sons, 15-year-old Sean and 14-year-old Jayden, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.
The news also comes after Spears reportedly hit back at sisterJamie Lynn Spears after the younger Spears' shady Instagram post. Fans quickly noted that Jamie Lynn edited her caption after Britney's comments.