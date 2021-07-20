Gwen Stefani Drops Another Wedding Shot: 'Happy Two-Week Anniversary'

It's been a little more than two weeks since Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton tied the knot, but the former is still reminiscing.

On Sunday (July 18), the No Doubt frontman took to Instagram to commemorate the two-week milestone, sharing a previously unreleased black-and-white photo of her and Shelton walking into his stone chapel. "Happy 2 week anniversary," she captioned the hot shot, alongside a heart emoji.

The pair tied the knot on July 3 during an intimate surprise ceremony. The nuptials, which were officiated by their Voice castmate Carson Daly, saw an intimate group of 40 close friends and family gather, including Stefani's sons with ex Gavin Rossdale: Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7. When it came to the music, attendees danced to a playlist by DJ Lucy Wrubel, which featured hits by friends like Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson and Maroon 5. "It was everything they wanted: family, friends, dancing, the beauty and familiarity of the Oklahoma surroundings and lots of love and laughter," a music industry source recently explained to PEOPLE. "It couldn't have been better."

As for now, the power couple is back in Los Angeles and holding off on a traditional honeymoon. "After the wedding, everyone left town and Gwen and Blake spent a few days on the ranch with just her kids," an insider close to E! News revealed. Days prior to Stefani's post, the singer joked with her new husband when he used her maiden name during a surprise acoustic set at his Ole Red restaurant. "I thought it was Gwen Shelton now," she said after he introduced her as Gwen Stefani.