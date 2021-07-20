Is Your Job One Of The Most Common In Minneapolis?
By Hannah DeRuyter
July 20, 2021
There are so many jobs globally, but have you ever wondered which professions dominate in your area?
Stacker compiled a list of the most common jobs in Minnesota by using data from May of 2020 from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Although the pandemic made drastic changes for many in their careers, the research gives us an idea of the most popular industries in the Minneapolis area.
According to the report, the top 10 most common jobs in Minneapolis are:
10. Accountants and Auditors
- Employment: 19,250
- Annual mean salary: $77,830
9. Teaching Assistants
- Employment: 20,750
- Annual mean salary: $34,710
8. Secretaries and Administrative Assistants
- Employment: 21,670
- Annual mean salary: $43,880
7. Laborers and Freight, Stock, and Material Movers
- Employment: 27,290
- Annual mean salary: $38,990
6. Janitors and Cleaners
- Employment: 27,630
- Annual mean salary: $35,290
5. General and Operations Managers
- Employment: 29,530
- Annual mean salary: $129,790
4. Office Clerks
- Employment: 32,320
- Annual mean salary: $42,530
3. Customer Service Representatives
- Employment: 42,220
- Annual mean salary: $44,350
2. Fast Food and Counter Workers
- Employment: 45,720
- Annual mean salary: $26,820
1. Retail Salespersons
- Employment: 47,390
- Annual mean salary: $32,590
To view the complete list, click here.