Is Your Job One Of The Most Common In Minneapolis?

There are so many jobs globally, but have you ever wondered which professions dominate in your area?

Stacker compiled a list of the most common jobs in Minnesota by using data from May of 2020 from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Although the pandemic made drastic changes for many in their careers, the research gives us an idea of the most popular industries in the Minneapolis area.

According to the report, the top 10 most common jobs in Minneapolis are:

10. Accountants and Auditors

Employment: 19,250

Annual mean salary: $77,830

9. Teaching Assistants

Employment: 20,750

Annual mean salary: $34,710

8. Secretaries and Administrative Assistants

Employment: 21,670

Annual mean salary: $43,880

7. Laborers and Freight, Stock, and Material Movers

Employment: 27,290

Annual mean salary: $38,990

6. Janitors and Cleaners

Employment: 27,630

Annual mean salary: $35,290

5. General and Operations Managers

Employment: 29,530

Annual mean salary: $129,790

4. Office Clerks

Employment: 32,320

Annual mean salary: $42,530

3. Customer Service Representatives

Employment: 42,220

Annual mean salary: $44,350

2. Fast Food and Counter Workers

Employment: 45,720

Annual mean salary: $26,820

1. Retail Salespersons

Employment: 47,390

Annual mean salary: $32,590

To view the complete list, click here.