Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Bring Her Kids On A Second House-Hunting Trip

By Hayden Brooks

July 20, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been out and about in Los Angeles and part of their schedules have involved house-hunting.

As per TMZ, the two were spotted this past Thursday (July 15) with Lopez's twins, Max and Emme, 13, at a Holmby Hills house that is on the market for $65 million dollars. The 31,000 square-foot, 8-bedroom, 12-bathroom mansion even includes a bowling alley. This marks their second house-hunting trip after checking out a spot in Santa Monica with the children in tow.

While Affleck was along for the ride, the celebrity gossip outlet pointed out that the new residence is not for the couple. "The two aren’t ready to shack up together...at least not yet," a source told TMZ, adding that the new home is for Lopez and her children.

Meanwhile, another source told Entertainment Tonight that "friends wouldn't be surprised if they move in together and ultimately end up together. "They’re spending all of their free time together and making each other a priority. J.Lo falls hard and has certainly done the same with Ben again this time around," the source explained. "Ben is a guy’s guy and does his own thing, which J.Lo loves. He has his own life and is famous in a different way than she is and is not trying to compete with her by any means. They just support and love each other."

During a recent interview, Lopez spoke about her mindset amid the Bennifer 2.0 reconciliation. "I'm super happy," she declared. "I know people are always wondering, ‘How are you? What’s going on? Are you okay?' This is it. I’ve never been better.' I want my people who care about me — because I care about them so much — to know that I’ve really gotten to a place in my life where I’m great on my own."

Jennifer Lopez

