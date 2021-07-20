Jonas Brothers Going For Gold In 'Olympic Dreams' TV Special

The Jonas Brothers are going for gold in a new television special, Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers, reported Billboard.

The hour-long special will feature Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas as they compete for a spot on Team USA.

The trio will be joined by some of the biggest names in Olympic sports, such as gymnasts Nastia Liukin and Laurie Hernandez; track star Sanya Richards-Ross; BMX racer Alise Willoughby; and hurdler Sydney McLaughlin.

Kevin says an a teaser video of the brothers racing on a track, "I think the competitive nature between the three of us is very high, no matter what it is that we're doing."

Joe jokingly says, "I started this day feeling like I was a gazelle and now I'm feeling like just a sack of potatoes."

Nick said that being around all of the Olympic athletes was a "humbling experience."

See the boys competing in a sneak peek below: