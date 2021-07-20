Nashville Soccer Star Scores Fastest Hat Trick In MLS History
By Sarah Tate
July 20, 2021
Nashville Soccer Club (SC) may be relatively new to Music City, but its players are already making history.
During a match Saturday (July 17) against the Chicago Fire FC, Nashville's Hany Mukhtar scored three goals with a six-minute span. This impressive feat, known as a hat trick, also went down in Major League Soccer history has the fastest hat trick the league has ever seen, FOX 17 reports.
Mukhtar's first goal came in the 10th minute with his next two scored in the 13th and 16th minutes. Nashville SC ultimately came out on top against Chicago with a 5-1 win, with extra goals scored by C.J. Sapong and Brian Anunga.
After celebrating the team's win, Nashville SC highlighted Mukhtar's skilled playing that helped lead his team to a quick advantage.
"History maker. Hat trick scorer. Hany Mukhtar," Nashville SC wrote on Twitter, naming him as the Man of the Match.
History maker. Hat trick scorer. Hany Mukhtar.— Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) July 18, 2021
Your @Heineken_US Man of the Match 🎩#EveryoneN #NSHvCHI pic.twitter.com/LeR2yDm2ia
Mukhtar's hat trick impressed more than just Nashville fans – it led to him being recognized as the league's Player of the Week for Week 13.
Nashville SC was founded in 2017 but is in its second season after beginning MLS play in 2020. The team currently plays home matches at Nissan Stadium but plans to move to its own stadium at the Nashville Fairgrounds in 2022.