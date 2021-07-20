Portion Of I-10 West In East Valley To Shut Down Starting Friday

Be prepared for traffic if your weekend plans take you on Interstate 10 through the East Valley.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is closing westbound I-10 between Loop 202 and US 60 starting on Friday, July 21, at 10 p.m. The lanes will open back up by 4 a.m. on Monday, July 26.

Drivers can use the eastbound Loop 202 Santan Freeway to the northbound Loop 101 Price Freeway as a detour. Drivers bound for the West Valley can use the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway to bypass the work zone and connect with I-10 at 59th Avenue.

The westbound I-10 on-ramps at Loop 202, Chandler Boulevard, Ray, Warner and Elliot roads will also be closed. Drivers can use Baseline Road to access westbound I-10 while the ramp closures are in place.

ADOT will close portions of the freeway every weekend for at least eight weeks as part of the Broadway Curve improvement project. The state is adding more lanes on an 11 mile stretch of I-10 in an effort to reduce traffic congestion, among other improvements.

The following weekend the same section of I-10 between Loop 202 and US 60 will be shut down, but only the eastbound lanes will be affected.

Construction and related closures on the first part of the project are expected to run through September.