Though Prince William and Kate Middleton tend to keep their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, out of the spotlight, the proud parents release a new portrait of the children each year on their birthdays. As Prince George's eighth birthday approaches, however, there's been speculation that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge won't release a photo of the young royal on Thursday (July 22).

The reason William and Kate are reportedly hesitant to release a new photo of their son is the reaction to George's recent public appearances at two of the Euro 2020 matches. George tagged along with his parents to the international soccer tournament, both times donning a matching suit with his dad. Unfortunately, the 7-year-old prince was the subject of nasty online comments about his outfit, as well as his reaction to the England National Team's loss to Italy in the championship game.

Royal biographer Angela Levin confirmed to True Royalty TV that there "are rumors that we might not see the photograph when he's eight, because they've been so upset by the rudeness of people mocking a little boy aged seven."