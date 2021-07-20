Prince William, Kate Middleton May Not Release Prince George Birthday Photo
By Emily Lee
July 20, 2021
Though Prince William and Kate Middleton tend to keep their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, out of the spotlight, the proud parents release a new portrait of the children each year on their birthdays. As Prince George's eighth birthday approaches, however, there's been speculation that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge won't release a photo of the young royal on Thursday (July 22).
The reason William and Kate are reportedly hesitant to release a new photo of their son is the reaction to George's recent public appearances at two of the Euro 2020 matches. George tagged along with his parents to the international soccer tournament, both times donning a matching suit with his dad. Unfortunately, the 7-year-old prince was the subject of nasty online comments about his outfit, as well as his reaction to the England National Team's loss to Italy in the championship game.
Royal biographer Angela Levin confirmed to True Royalty TV that there "are rumors that we might not see the photograph when he's eight, because they've been so upset by the rudeness of people mocking a little boy aged seven."
A source told Best Life that William and Kate felt bringing George along to the matches was the perfect way to introduce the heir to the throne to public life without being overwhelmed. "They had not anticipated people would be horrid enough to criticize a seven-year-old boy's attire all over social media," the insider added.
"William and Catherine have done their best to give their children as normal a life as possible, but now that George is getting older, there are decisions that have to be made involving how much he will be exposed to the general public and under what circumstances. Because he is an heir to the throne, there are instances where personal preferences will have to take a back seat to duty," another source told the outlet.
"As much as they may want to, [William and Kate] can't take a page from Harry and Meghan's playbook on this issue," the source continued. "The Cambridge kids will always have to live some portion of their lives in the public eye."
William and Kate did release a new portrait of Louis and Charlotte to celebrate their birthdays in April and May, respectively. We will just have to wait and see how they decide to mark George's birthday this week.