Some Of Phoenix's Most Popular Hiking Trails Will Shut Down. Here's Why

Some of the Valley's most popular hiking trails will temporarily shut down during Excessive Heat Watch days.

Phoenix's Parks and Recreation Board implemented the closures as part of a pilot program running from now until September 30. The program is designed to keep hikers and the first responders tasked with rescuing hikers safe during the hottest summer days.

Where:

The closures will only effect these trails: Camelback Mountain's Echo Canyon Trail and Cholla Trail; and all trails associated with Piestewa Peak Trailhead.

"The locations were chosen for the pilot program based on the number of mountain rescues that occur there annually, as well as the difficulty rating of those trails and how that impacts the complexity of the rescues," according to the Parks and Recreation Board.

When:

The effected trails will shut down from 11 a.m to 5 p.m. on Excessive Heat Watch days, which is decided by the National Weather Service. An Excessive Heat Watch is issued on days where the weather feels "in excess of 105 degrees F during the day combined with nighttime low temperatures of 80 degrees F or higher," the Arizona Republic reported.

The Parks and Recreation Board will post if the effected trails are closed on the city of Phoenix website and social media channels. The parking lot gates at impacted trails will also be closed on Excessive Heat Watch days, and there will be signs alerting hikers in the area, too.

If you're planning a hike, check the NWS HeatRisk map, which forecasts the potential heat risk over the upcoming week.