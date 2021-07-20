This Is The Most Commonly Misspelled Word In Michigan

We all have that one word that stumps us every time we try to spell it out. Luckily, we have google to help us find the correct spelling of just about any word known to man.

AT&T experts released a list of the most common misspelled words in each state and the results are surprising.

By using Google Trends, AT&T experts reviewed the top searched "how to spell" words by each state, ranging from March 24, 2020, to March 24, 2021. The findings show that some states struggle to spell large words like 'quarantine' and 'definitely,' while some states are stumped by words like 'every' and 'which.'

So, what is Michigan's most common misspelled word?

Coronavirus.

The most common misspelling of 'coronavirus' was 'caronavirus.'

Michiganders were not alone with the 'caronavirus' misspelling. In fact, 'coronavirus' was the most misspelled word in five other states, including Illinois, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia.

The report showed that 'quarantine' is the one word that had the most states misspell it. 'Quarantine' was commonly misspelled as 'corn teen' in 12 states, including Colorado, Connecticut, Indiana, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, Tennessee, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

To view the complete list of commonly misspelled words in the U.S., click here.