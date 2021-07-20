This Restaurant Has The Best Hot Dogs In Nashville

For many people, hot dogs are the go-to food for summer and barbecues. They are an American classic for a reason: They're easy to make, taste good, and are available almost anywhere. So with all the amazing restaurants around Nashville, how do you know where to start looking?

To help narrow down your search, Yelp has a list of the best places around the city to get the portable meal.

So which Nashville restaurant has the highest-rated hot dogs?

Gabby's Burgers & Fries

Despite the name, this joint serves up the best hot dogs in all of Nashville, according to Yelp. With 4.5 stars and over 500 reviews, it seems that anyone dropping by can find something they'll like. Try the Tipper Dog, a 5.3 ounce charred beef dog, or add cheese and chili to make it a Dirty Tipper.

Gabby's Burgers is located at 493 Humphreys Street. For more information, visit their website here.