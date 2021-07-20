This Restaurant Has The Best Hot Dogs In Nashville

By Sarah Tate

July 20, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

For many people, hot dogs are the go-to food for summer and barbecues. They are an American classic for a reason: They're easy to make, taste good, and are available almost anywhere. So with all the amazing restaurants around Nashville, how do you know where to start looking?

To help narrow down your search, Yelp has a list of the best places around the city to get the portable meal.

So which Nashville restaurant has the highest-rated hot dogs?

Gabby's Burgers & Fries

Despite the name, this joint serves up the best hot dogs in all of Nashville, according to Yelp. With 4.5 stars and over 500 reviews, it seems that anyone dropping by can find something they'll like. Try the Tipper Dog, a 5.3 ounce charred beef dog, or add cheese and chili to make it a Dirty Tipper.

Gabby's Burgers is located at 493 Humphreys Street. For more information, visit their website here.

Here are the Top 10 highest-rated restaurants in Nashville that serve the hot dogs in the city:

  1. Gabby's Burgers
  2. Daddy's Dogs*
  3. Hugh-Baby's*
  4. I Dream of Weenie
  5. Korea House
  6. The Pharmacy
  7. Fat Mo's Burgers
  8. Wayback Burgers
  9. Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint
  10. Bavarian Bierhaus

*Restaurants with multiple locations on the list were combined using the highest rated location.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About This Restaurant Has The Best Hot Dogs In Nashville

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.