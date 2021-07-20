This Restaurant Has The Best Hot Dogs In Raleigh

By Sarah Tate

July 20, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

For many people, hot dogs are the go-to food for summer and barbecues. They are an American classic for a reason: They're easy to make, taste good, and are available almost anywhere. So with all the amazing restaurants around Raleigh, how do you know where to start looking?

To help narrow down your search, Yelp has a list of the best places around the city to get the portable meal.

So which Raleigh-area restaurant has the highest-rated hot dogs?

Corbett's Burgers and Soda Bar

Despite the name, this joint serves up the best hot dogs around Raleigh, according to Yelp. With 4.5 stars and nearly 500 reviews, it seems that anyone dropping by can find something they'll like. Among their specialties are the Spicy Dog, with ghost pepper jack cheese and hot sauce, the bacon-wrapped Boston Dog, with baked beans, and the Hawaiian Cowboy Dog, with barbecue sauce and grilled pineapple.

Corbett's is located at 126 Kilmayne Drive in Cary. For more information, visit their website here.

Here are the Top 10 highest-rated restaurants in Raleigh that serve the hot dogs around the city:

  1. Corbett's Burgers and Soda Bar
  2. Bad Daddy's Burger Bar
  3. The Cardinal Bar
  4. BottleDog Bites & Brews
  5. CowBar Burgers & Fries
  6. Jim's Ole Time Hot Dogs
  7. The Roast Grill
  8. Mat-Jib Sushi & Hotdog
  9. Cloos' Coney Island
  10. Alpha Dawgs

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About This Restaurant Has The Best Hot Dogs In Raleigh

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.