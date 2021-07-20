This Restaurant Has The Best Hot Dogs In Raleigh

For many people, hot dogs are the go-to food for summer and barbecues. They are an American classic for a reason: They're easy to make, taste good, and are available almost anywhere. So with all the amazing restaurants around Raleigh, how do you know where to start looking?

To help narrow down your search, Yelp has a list of the best places around the city to get the portable meal.

So which Raleigh-area restaurant has the highest-rated hot dogs?

Corbett's Burgers and Soda Bar

Despite the name, this joint serves up the best hot dogs around Raleigh, according to Yelp. With 4.5 stars and nearly 500 reviews, it seems that anyone dropping by can find something they'll like. Among their specialties are the Spicy Dog, with ghost pepper jack cheese and hot sauce, the bacon-wrapped Boston Dog, with baked beans, and the Hawaiian Cowboy Dog, with barbecue sauce and grilled pineapple.

Corbett's is located at 126 Kilmayne Drive in Cary. For more information, visit their website here.