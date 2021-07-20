UArizona Basketball Player Joining Team USA At Tokyo Olympics

By Ginny Reese

July 20, 2021

University of Arizona sophomore Lauren Ware has been chosen to join Team USA at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on the women's basketball team. She was named to the 2021 USA Women's U19 World Cup Team.

KVOA reported that Ware is one of 12 athletes to be named to the team and is one of only two PAC-12 student-athletes on the team.

Team USA will begin the U19 World Cup in Hungary on August 7th.

Ware played a huge role in Arizona's season last year, playing in all 27 games. She was second on the team in blocks and fourth on the team in rebounds.

In addition, Ware had a double-double in her third career games against USC, where she scores a season-high 12 points and 12 rebounds. Ware also had a second double-double against Idaho with 10 points and 13 rebounds, which was her career high.

Ware had a whopping ten games in the season where she had at least five rebounds. She also block shots in at least 21 of 27 of Arizona's games. She had at least three block per game twice in the season.

Congrats to Lauren Ware and all of Team USA!

