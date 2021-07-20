WATCH: Several Big Returns, Major Changes On First WWE RAW With Live Crowd

WWE continued its return to a touring schedule with a huge episode of RAW Monday (July 19) night featuring several major returns and big changes.

The show included the surprise returns of WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, former NXT Champion Keith Lee and Jeff Hardy's popular theme song No More Words, as well as the debut of current NXT Champion Karrion Kross and a surprise Money in the Bank contract cash-in, with Nikki A.S.H. (Almost A Super Hero) defeating Charlotte Flair to win the RAW Women's Championship.

Both Lee and Goldberg made surprise returns during a segment with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

Lashley, who defeated Kofi Kingston -- a former WWE Champion in 2019 -- handedly at Money in the Bank to retain the title the previous night, issued an open challenge answered by Lee, who had been absent from WWE television since February.