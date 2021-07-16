WWE Hall Of Famer Returning For SummerSlam: Report

By Jason Hall

July 16, 2021

WWE Announces Matches With Tyson Fury And Cain Velasquez At Crown Jewel Event
Photo: Getty Images

WWE is reportedly planning to bring a big name back to its programming during its return to live touring and the lead up its SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp reports WWE Hall of Famer and former World Champion Bill Goldberg is scheduled to return on next Monday's episode of RAW.

Goldberg, 54, last appeared on WWE television during a losing effort to then-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in January.

The former WCW World Heavyweight and WWE Universal Champion is reported to once again challenge for RAW's top prize in a program with current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, which will begin with Monday's return and culminate in a title match at SummerSlam.

Goldberg, who is best known for his 173-0 televised winning streak during his run in World Championship Wrestling in 1997 and 1998, returned to WWE in 2016 after a nearly 13-year absence.

The former SEC and NFL defensive tackle initially entered a feud with Brock Lesnar, defeating the typically unbeatable Lesnar in less than two minutes at the Survivor Series pay-per-view in November 2016.

Goldberg went on to defeat then-Universal Champion Kevin Owens at the Fastlane pay-per-view in March 2017 to win the title, before eventually dropping it to Lesnar at WrestleMania 33.

Goldberg was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame the following year and has since made sporadic appearances, which included a brief second Universal Championship run during the lead-up to WrestleMania 36, before dropping the title to Braun Strowman.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About WWE Hall Of Famer Returning For SummerSlam: Report

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.