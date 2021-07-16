WWE Hall Of Famer Returning For SummerSlam: Report

WWE is reportedly planning to bring a big name back to its programming during its return to live touring and the lead up its SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp reports WWE Hall of Famer and former World Champion Bill Goldberg is scheduled to return on next Monday's episode of RAW.

Goldberg, 54, last appeared on WWE television during a losing effort to then-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in January.

The former WCW World Heavyweight and WWE Universal Champion is reported to once again challenge for RAW's top prize in a program with current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, which will begin with Monday's return and culminate in a title match at SummerSlam.

Goldberg, who is best known for his 173-0 televised winning streak during his run in World Championship Wrestling in 1997 and 1998, returned to WWE in 2016 after a nearly 13-year absence.

The former SEC and NFL defensive tackle initially entered a feud with Brock Lesnar, defeating the typically unbeatable Lesnar in less than two minutes at the Survivor Series pay-per-view in November 2016.