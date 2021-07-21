Can You Guess Ohio's Best City For Renters?

By Kelly Fisher

July 21, 2021

Rent prices are surging across the U.S.

But some renters have it better than others, depending on where they live.

That’s according to WalletHub. The personal finance site ranked the Best & Worst Places to Rent in America in 2021 to help you get “the most bang for your buck.”

About 44 million American households have chosen renting rather than buying, according to the WalletHub report. But choosing to rent may not save people money. Rental prices have skyrocketed to the highest level in two years after the COVID-19 pandemic, the report states.

Here’s how they did found out which cities are better for renting than others:

“To determine where renters can get the most bang for their buck, WalletHub compared more than 180 rental markets based on 22 key measures of rental attractiveness and quality of life. Our data set ranges from the difference between rental rates and mortgage payments to historical price changes, the cost of living and job availability.”

So, what’s it like to rent in Ohio?

Five Ohio cities made the list (including one in the Bottom 10).

Here are the cities, and how they rank:

  • No. 78: Cincinnati
  • No. 98: Columbus
  • No. 151: Akron
  • No. 166: Toledo
  • No. 177: Cleveland

See the full list from WalletHub here.

