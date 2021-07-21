Chris Lane & Wife Lauren Joke About Son's 'Biggest' Diaper Mishap

By Kelly Fisher

July 21, 2021

54th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Backstage
Photo: Getty Images

New parents Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Lane had a diaper blunder — but at least they appeared to have a good sense of humor about it.

Lauren admitted on Instagram on Tuesday (July 20) that when the Lanes had their “first dinner out as a family,” she “didn’t pack an extra outfit” for baby Dutton, who was born June 8 in Nashville.

Lauren wrote on Instagram:

“First dinner out as a family and the biggest 💩 Dutton’s ever had. Of course I didn’t pack an extra outfit in case of a blowout so naked baby it is!”

Among the comments gushing over how cute Dutton is — wrapped in a blanket after dirtying his only outfit — Chris chimed in with:

“Takes after his momma with the big big 💩”

Lauren has taken to Instagram with sweet family photos since Dutton was born, including a video chronicling the first weeks of Dutton’s life, set to “I Wanna Remember,” a collaboration by NEEDTOBREATHE and Carrie Underwood.

Lauren told PEOPLE that the new parents are “learning as we go.”

She and Chris also dished to PEOPLE that they’ve had “lots of diaper-related incidents,” and they “can’t seem to change them fast enough.”

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Chris Lane & Wife Lauren Joke About Son's 'Biggest' Diaper Mishap

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.