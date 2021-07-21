Chris Lane & Wife Lauren Joke About Son's 'Biggest' Diaper Mishap

New parents Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Lane had a diaper blunder — but at least they appeared to have a good sense of humor about it.

Lauren admitted on Instagram on Tuesday (July 20) that when the Lanes had their “first dinner out as a family,” she “didn’t pack an extra outfit” for baby Dutton, who was born June 8 in Nashville.

Lauren wrote on Instagram:

“First dinner out as a family and the biggest 💩 Dutton’s ever had. Of course I didn’t pack an extra outfit in case of a blowout so naked baby it is!”

Among the comments gushing over how cute Dutton is — wrapped in a blanket after dirtying his only outfit — Chris chimed in with:

“Takes after his momma with the big big 💩”

Lauren has taken to Instagram with sweet family photos since Dutton was born, including a video chronicling the first weeks of Dutton’s life, set to “I Wanna Remember,” a collaboration by NEEDTOBREATHE and Carrie Underwood.

Lauren told PEOPLE that the new parents are “learning as we go.”

She and Chris also dished to PEOPLE that they’ve had “lots of diaper-related incidents,” and they “can’t seem to change them fast enough.”