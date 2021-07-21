CM Punk 'In Talks' For Potential In-Ring Wrestling Return: Report

By Jason Hall

July 21, 2021

Red Carpet Premiere Of Girl On The Third Floor At The Chicago International Film Festival
Photo: Getty Images

Former WWE Champion CM Punk is reportedly "in talks" to make an in-ring return to professional wrestling.

Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp reports Punk, whose real name is Phil Brooks, has been involved in ongoing talks for a return, with sources indicating a preference to join All Elite Wrestling.

Sapp reports there has been no confirmation on a contract being signed or a timetable for an appearance, but notes that WWE officials believe the former World Champion is headed to AEW.

Punk was released by WWE in 2014, with his only in-ring appearance since coming at an independent wrestling show, making a run-in while wearing a mask. The former champion claimed on The Art of Wrestling podcast that he was sent termination papers on the day of his wedding with former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee, who was still employed by the company at the time.

The podcast appearance resulted in WWE filing a defamation lawsuit against Punk, which was won by the former pro wrestler.

Punk made two appearances in the UFC, posting an 0-1 record (one no contest), as well as pursuing an acting character during his seven years away from the squared circle.

WWE appeared to have made potential progress in mending its relationship with the former champion when he was brought on as an analyst for WWE Backstage, although officially signed by FOX Sports.

You can read the full report on Fightful Select (subscription needed) here.

