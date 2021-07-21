WATCH: Dr. Britt Baker Appears In 'Cobra Kai' Crossover Vignette

Baker, who recently had her first action figure revealed, was the first female competitor signed to AEW during the company's launch in 2019.

The Punxsutawney native, billed from Pittsburgh, is scheduled to make her first appearance as AEW Women's Champion in her hometown since winning the title in May next month.

Baker announced AEW will have two shows scheduled for Wednesday, August 11 and Friday, August 13 at Petersen Events Center on her social media accounts in June.

The promotion will broadcast its flagship program, AEW Dynamite on August 11 and premiere its new program, AEW Rampage, both on TNT, at the venue.

"LFG PITTSBURGH! Aug 11 #AEWDynamite Aug 13 #AEWRampage premiere Tickets go on sale this FRI, June 25! #BRITTSBURGH," Baker announced Monday (June 21) morning via Twitter.