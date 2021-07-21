Did An Old Chris Paul Commercial Predict Phoenix's Loss To Milwaukee?

The Phoenix Suns' dreams of winning the NBA championship came to an end on Tuesday night with a 105-98 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6.

Now, some Suns fans say an old insurance commercial predicted the loss.

Phoenix guard Chris Paul starred in a 2019 ad for State Farm alongside The Office actor Oscar Nuñez. Paul is showing off his bowling ball collection (which is in his garage for some reason) when a buck viciously kicks in walls and scratches Paul's car.

Was this a sign of what was to come in 2021?