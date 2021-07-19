WATCH: Awkward Postgame Question To Phoenix's Devin Booker Goes Viral
By Anna Gallegos
July 19, 2021
It's hard to blame pro athletes for deflecting reporter's questions after a tough loss.
But one question posed to Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns after Saturday's 123-119 Game 5 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks left him absolutely speechless.
An Arizona Republic reporter asked Booker: "Obviously it was a tough loss for you. Devin, how frustrated for Chris are you right now?”
Booker: "Next question please."
What made the question even stranger was Chris Paul was sitting next to Booker so the reporter could have asked him how he felt.
Suns fans were also left scratching their heads because Paul ended Game 5 with 21 points and 11 assists, which was a better showing compared to Games 3 and 4.
Booker answered as diplomatically as possible especially since Paul looked absolutely bewildered besides him.
To Booker's credit, he was pretty blunt in the postgame press conference about what led to the Suns giving up a 16-point lead after the first quarter.
"We came out and did what we intended to do, get off to a great start, and we let it go," Booker said after Game 5. "They stayed resilient and they kept playing through. Tough loss for us."
Down 3-2, the Suns have no choice but to win in Tuesday's Game 6 or they'll hand the Bucks the championship.