WATCH: Awkward Postgame Question To Phoenix's Devin Booker Goes Viral

It's hard to blame pro athletes for deflecting reporter's questions after a tough loss.

But one question posed to Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns after Saturday's 123-119 Game 5 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks left him absolutely speechless.

An Arizona Republic reporter asked Booker: "Obviously it was a tough loss for you. Devin, how frustrated for Chris are you right now?”

Booker: "Next question please."

What made the question even stranger was Chris Paul was sitting next to Booker so the reporter could have asked him how he felt.

Suns fans were also left scratching their heads because Paul ended Game 5 with 21 points and 11 assists, which was a better showing compared to Games 3 and 4.

Booker answered as diplomatically as possible especially since Paul looked absolutely bewildered besides him.