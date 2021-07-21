Five More Nonstop Destinations Added From Las Vegas' McCarran Airport

Frontier Airlines is adding five new nonstop destination routes coming from Las Vegas, reported the Las Vegas Review Journal.

The new destinations will be to:

Des Moines, Iowa

Harlingen, Texas

Minneapolis, Minnesota

New Orleans, Louisiana

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

This announcement comes from Frontier's rapid growth in Las Vegas and is part of a larger announcement from the company in which 21 new nonstop flights in Las Vegas, Atlanta, and Dallas were revealed.

Frontier Airlines Chief Commercial Officer Daniel Shurz said:

"The demand is coming back, everything’s reopening lots, and we’re glad to bring a lot more tourists to Las Vegas. But we’re also extremely glad to be able to offer a low price to residents in the region to fly to these destinations across the country."

McCarran is still recovering from the coronavirus pandemic that swept the globe last year. However, it's continuing its recovery nicely. In May, over 3.5 million travelers passed through the airport, which is a 21 percent increase over April's 2.9 million passengers.

Shurz said:

"This is the great thing about Las Vegas. Everywhere in the country, there is demand. This is a destination that appeals to such a wide cross section of the population."