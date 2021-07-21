Gwen Stefani's Kids Were Signed Witnesses In Marriage To Blake Shelton

We all know that Gwen Stefani's children read from the Bible during her intimate wedding to Blake Shelton, but the power couple's marriage certificate recently surfaced and it shows that they had another role in the nuptials.

On Tuesday (July 20), TMZ obtained the pair's marriage certificate and it shows that her three children with ex-Gavin Rossdale, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, made the ceremony official by signing off on the document. Elsewhere on the certificate, it shows that the chapel on Shelton's Mill Creek, Oklahoma ranch is dubbed "Gwen's Chapel.' The pair's Voice co-star Carson Daly's name appears on the certificate, too, because he officiated the nuptials as he's an ordained minister for Universal Life Church in Johnston County, Oklahoma.

The two wed on July 3 during an intimate ceremony in front of a group of 40. As for the fashion, Stefani rocked not one, but two, custom Vera Wang wedding dresses during her big day. One of them leaned more into the classic side and was paired with a hand-embroidered veil, which featured the names of her three kids, as well as her and Blake’s names. She went on to change into "a custom lily-white Italian silk crepe and hand tumbled tulle strapless mini dress" for the afterparty, per Wang, who shared photos from the event.

Last week, the singer joked with her new husband when he used her maiden name during a surprise acoustic set at his Ole Red restaurant. "I thought it was Gwen Shelton now," she said after he introduced her as Gwen Stefani.