Here's What Tom Brady Said About Upcoming First Game Against Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is "excited" about his first NFL game against his former team, the New England Patriots.

During a recent radio interview, Brady addressed the Week 4 Sunday Night Football matchup, which marks his return to Gillette Stadium after joining the Bucs in March 2020, following 20 seasons with the Patriots.

"There's a lot to happen between now and then, and obviously, I know the challenge of beating a great team like that, a great organization, great players, so many friends that are still on the team that still are my brothers," Brady said. "Unfortunately, we're going to be on different sides of the stadium this time around. I've got a lot of familiarity playing in the stadium. You know, we've got to first get to training camp and see where we're going to be and then get through the first three weeks of the year, but I'm sure it'll be a great opportunity for me to go back to a place I know as well as anyone.

"It'll be a great day for football."

Brady's optimism comes days after a former teammate said he didn't plan on rolling out the welcome wagon for the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Patriots defensive tackle Byron Cowart, who was a rookie during Brady's final season in New England, said he plans to treat the Buccaneers quarterback like any other opponent during the teams' matchup on October 3.

“He’s done a lot of things for this organization,” Cowart said on the Patriots Way of Life podcast. “He’s coming back, but he’s coming back as an opponent, so I’m going to treat it like any opponent.”

Cowart added that he doesn't want the franchise to do anything special for Brady, who won six Super Bowls during his 20 seasons in New England.