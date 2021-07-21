Tom Brady's NFT Platform Signs Several Sports Legends, Company Partnerships

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's new NFT platform has reportedly signed deals with several legendary athletes and two major companies.

Varitey.com reports Autograph, co-founded by the seven-time Super Bowl champion, has reached exclusive multiyear NFT deals with 15-time golf major champion Tiger Woods, Hockey Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky, Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, Skateboarding Hall of Famer Tony Hawk and four-time tennis Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, the current No. 2 overall WTA player, all of whom will be joining the company's advisory board.

Autograph has also reached partnership deals with the Lionsgate, which will create digital-collectible content through its flagship entertainment properties, and DraftKings, which will launch a marketplace through its sports-wagering company for NFTs.

Lionsgate's initial partnership with Autograph will include content from its John Wick, Hunger Games and Twilight film franchises, as well as Dirty Dancing and the Mad Men television series.

Autograph is set for an official launch later this summer, but users can sign up now for its early access platform and to tokenize their names for free, Variety reports.

CNN Business reported Brady planned launch the Autograph NFT platform in April, which aimed to "bring together some of the biggest names in sports, entertainment, fashion and pop culture to work with creators to develop unique digital collectibles," cofounder and CEO Dillon Rosenblatt confirmed.

Brady quote-tweeted CNN Business' tweet sharing the report on April 7 with the "eyeballs" emoji.

Rosenblatt said Brady will be featured in the NFTs, which are pieces of digital content linked to the blockchain, the digital ledger system supporting multiple cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, CNN reports.