Is Your Job One Of The Most Common In Detroit?
By Hannah DeRuyter
July 21, 2021
There are so many jobs globally, but have you ever wondered which professions dominate in your area?
Stacker compiled a list of the most common jobs in Michigan by using data from May of 2020 from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Although the pandemic made drastic changes for many in their careers, the research gives us an idea of the most popular industries in the Detroit area.
According to the report, the top 10 most common jobs in Detroit are:
10. Sales Representatives, Wholesale and Manufacturing
- Employment: 22,500
- Annual mean salary: $79,870
9. Janitors and Cleaners
- Employment: 23,940
- Annual mean salary: $28,840
8. Heavy and Tractor-trailer Truck Drivers
- Employment: 24,970
- Annual mean salary: $46,640
7. Software Developers and Software Quality Assurance Analysts and Testers
- Employment: 25,320
- Annual mean salary: $96,450
6. Waiters and Waitresses
- Employment: 26,720
- Annual mean salary: $25,570
5. Stockers and Order Fillers
- Employment: 33,640
- Annual mean salary: $34,120
4. Customer Service Representatives
- Employment: 40,190
- Annual mean salary: $42,000
3. Fast Food and Counter Workers
- Employment: 40,500
- Annual mean salary: $24,090
2. Office Clerks
- Employment: 40,900
- Annual mean salary: $38,670
1. Registered Nurses
- Employment: 43,250
- Annual mean salary: $76,210
