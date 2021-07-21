Is Your Job One Of The Most Common In Detroit?

There are so many jobs globally, but have you ever wondered which professions dominate in your area?

Stacker compiled a list of the most common jobs in Michigan by using data from May of 2020 from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Although the pandemic made drastic changes for many in their careers, the research gives us an idea of the most popular industries in the Detroit area.

According to the report, the top 10 most common jobs in Detroit are:

10. Sales Representatives, Wholesale and Manufacturing

Employment: 22,500

Annual mean salary: $79,870

9. Janitors and Cleaners

Employment: 23,940

Annual mean salary: $28,840

8. Heavy and Tractor-trailer Truck Drivers

Employment: 24,970

Annual mean salary: $46,640

7. Software Developers and Software Quality Assurance Analysts and Testers

Employment: 25,320

Annual mean salary: $96,450

6. Waiters and Waitresses

Employment: 26,720

Annual mean salary: $25,570

5. Stockers and Order Fillers

Employment: 33,640

Annual mean salary: $34,120

4. Customer Service Representatives

Employment: 40,190

Annual mean salary: $42,000

3. Fast Food and Counter Workers

Employment: 40,500

Annual mean salary: $24,090

2. Office Clerks

Employment: 40,900

Annual mean salary: $38,670

1. Registered Nurses

Employment: 43,250

Annual mean salary: $76,210

To view the complete list, click here.