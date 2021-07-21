Kanye West Debuts New Song In Commercial With Sha'Carri Richardson
By Lauren Crawford
July 21, 2021
YZY SZN is upon us!
As excitement continues to build around Kanye West's forthcoming album DONDA, the legendary rapper has added to the fanfare, debuting a new song in a commercial starring sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson.
During Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday (July 20), Beats by Dre premiered the ad, which features shots of America's fastest woman training as Ye's gospel-inspired single “No Child Left Behind" plays in the background.
Not only did Ye tease the DONDA track in the commercial, but he also revealed that the LP will drop on Friday (July 23).
Before sharing the ad to his Instagram, Kanye posted a series of photos showing necklaces that feature his four kids' names — North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 — on gold chains. The cryptic Instagram post marked Ye's return to the social media platform after he cleared his feed of all posts.
Earlier this week, Live Nation announced that Kanye will host a listening party, dubbed “Kanye West Presents A Donda Listening Event,” at Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium on Thursday (July 22) at 8 p.m. ET.
DONDA — the name of Ye's late mother — will reportedly feature Baby Keem, Lil Baby, Griselda, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, and Post Malone.
The Beats by Dre ad comes weeks after Sha'Carri's Olympic dreams were put on hold when she was given a one-month suspension after testing positive for cannabis.
“There will be ups and down[s] in life, but it’s important to remember to RUN YOUR OWN RACE.” the track star wrote alongside the commercial on Instagram. "Love to @beatsbydre and @kanyewest for the support. Another commercial and another new Ye song dropping tomorrow! DONDA out on Friday! Let’s goo🔥 ."