Kanye West Debuts New Song In Commercial With Sha'Carri Richardson

YZY SZN is upon us!

As excitement continues to build around Kanye West's forthcoming album DONDA, the legendary rapper has added to the fanfare, debuting a new song in a commercial starring sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson.

During Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday (July 20), Beats by Dre premiered the ad, which features shots of America's fastest woman training as Ye's gospel-inspired single “No Child Left Behind" plays in the background.

Not only did Ye tease the DONDA track in the commercial, but he also revealed that the LP will drop on Friday (July 23).

Before sharing the ad to his Instagram, Kanye posted a series of photos showing necklaces that feature his four kids' names — North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 — on gold chains. The cryptic Instagram post marked Ye's return to the social media platform after he cleared his feed of all posts.