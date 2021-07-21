Man With 5 Prior DUI Charges Crashes Into Weed Shop In Washington

By Zuri Anderson

July 21, 2021

Drunk asian young man drives a car with a bottle of beer
Photo: Getty Images

A man with multiple DUI charges on his record found himself behind bars again after he allegedly crashed into a Washington marijuana shop, KOMO reports.

On Monday around 4:05 p.m., first responders and authorities responded to the 2700 block of Main Street in Union Gap. They found a blue Kia Sportage crashed into the front of a weed store, where the front door, awning, and a wheelchair ramp were damaged.

A 60-year-old driver was also found inside the vehicle. When police officers tried speaking with the driver, he told them he was wheelchair-bound and diabetic, reporters said. Authorities reportedly found open cans of beer inside the Sportage and a heavy odor of alcohol. The driver allegedly told cops he drank five or six beers while slurring his words.

Police soon learned the man had no driver's license -- and that he was charged with DUI five times over the past 10 years.

"Officers say the man denied giving a sample of his breath and requested to be taken to the hospital," KOMO wrote. "He was then arrested and booked for investigation of felony DUI, driving with a suspended or revoked license and no ignition interlock device."

No one was hurt in the incident, but there's no word if the driver suffered injuries.

